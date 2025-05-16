BISHKEK, May 16. /TASS/. The legitimization of the results of Russia's talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is still possible, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told reporters.

"We analyzed Ukrainian legislation, and according to it, we understand that Zelensky's powers as the legitimate leader of the country have expired. This is emphasized and accepted by the international and expert communities. There is no second opinion on this matter. This is also understood by a number of other countries. Therefore, there is a risk that agreements reached and signed in an illegitimate manner may be disavowed. <…> I think the negotiations should focus on finding the mechanisms for its legalization and entry into the legal field, as well as stipulating transitional conditions and how this document can be legalized," Miroshnik said.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed that the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks with Russia, which they had interrupted in 2022, on May 15 in Istanbul. The goal is to address the root causes of the conflict and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that there was absolute logic in the choice of venue: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime three years ago.

The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning. However, the Ukrainian delegation did not show up. Earlier, Zelensky had intended to fly to Istanbul in person, but he later refused. He formed his own group, headed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to lead the talks.