Russia holds successful meeting with Turkish foreign minister — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has had a productive meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and explained in detail its position on Ukraine, head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said.

"Our delegation, on behalf of the president, arrived in Istanbul today to hold direct bilateral talks with Ukraine without preconditions. We had a fruitful meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister today, explaining our position in detail," Medinsky said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 offered Kiev to resume direct negotiations, interrupted in 2022, without preconditions, on May 15 in Istanbul. On the evening of May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev.