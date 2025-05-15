Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of trying to prevent peace talks from happening

BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. Ukraine is doing everything to make sure that a peace deal doesn’t happen, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Ukraine has derailed all the agreements that have been reached over the past 11 years. I have participated in three negotiation processes, so I can tell you with absolute certainty that Ukraine is doing everything to make sure there is no peace agreement," the diplomat, who is assigned to deal with the crimes of the Kiev regime, said at a news conference in Bishkek.

On May 11, Putin offered Kiev to resume from May 15, without preliminary conditions, the direct Russia-Ukraine talks that had been suspended in 2022. On May 14, the president appointed members of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev. The negotiating team is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.