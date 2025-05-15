Saudi delegation to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — ambassador

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. Representatives of Saudi Arabia will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Abdulrahman bin Suleiman Al-Ahmed said at the 16th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"We will participate in the St. Petersburg forum," he said at a roundtable chaired by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov.

The Saudi ambassador confirmed that his country intends to strengthen cultural ties with Russia and invest in fostering people-to-people connections, particularly in the context of the upcoming 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2026.

The 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 18-21. The main theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." This theme reflects the evolving landscape of international cooperation and the pivotal role of universal values in fostering sustainable economic growth. The business program includes four thematic areas: "Development Economics: Ensuring Growth," "Technology: Striving for Leadership", "Environment for Life" and "Human in the New World." So far, representatives from over 90 countries and territories have confirmed their participation.