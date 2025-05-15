Russian negotiators in Turkey qualified, vested with full authority — head of delegation

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s negotiating team in Turkey has been vested with full authority at the Istanbul negotiations, and is qualified to carry out the talks, said the head of the delegation Vladimir Medinsky.

"Our official delegation has been appointed by an executive order of the Russian president and has all the necessary expertise and powers to conduct negotiations," he told reporters.

"The president has set the tasks and outlined our negotiating position for the Russian delegation in Istanbul. We see these negotiations as a continuation of the peace process in Istanbul, which, unfortunately, was interrupted by the Ukrainian side three years ago."

According to the presidential aide, the Russian delegation is determined to carry out a constructive dialogue aimed at finding a common ground and searching for possible solutions.