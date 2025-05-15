Talks with Ukraine aimed toward lasting peace, head of Russian delegation says

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. Direct talks with Ukraine are aimed toward ensuring a lasting peace and removing the root causes of the crisis, said presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky who is leading the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

"The idea behind direct talks with the Ukrainian side is to achieve a lasting peace, sooner or later, while removing the root causes of the conflict," Medinsky said.

"The delegation is seeking to find constructive solutions and find common ground," he explained.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine without any preliminary conditions on May 15 in Istanbul.

On Wednesday evening, Putin decided on the Russian team of negotiators and experts for talks with Kiev. Like in 2022, when the negotiations between the two sides broke down, the Russian delegation is being led by Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.