Russia’s delegation in Istanbul made up of professionals willing to work — Zakharova

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation at the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement in Istanbul is made up of high-ranking professionals that are ready to work, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a delegation of Russia’s high-ranking professionals in the spheres of diplomacy, defense and international law-enforcement took off reaching landing eventually at the destination and they are now ready to work," she said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's call on Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.