Russia fulfilled all obligations ahead of Istanbul talks — envoy

BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. Russia fulfilled all of its obligations regarding the Ukrainian conflict settlement ahead of the negotiations in Turkey’s Istanbul, and now we must wait and see how the talks unfold, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said at a news briefing in Bishkek on Thursday.

"We do not know how the dialogue will unfold. It is still too early to draw any conclusions," he said. "Today, what’s most important is that Russia fulfilled all of its obligations leading up to the negotiations."

"It [Russia] initiated these negotiations, organized the negotiating platform and reached an agreement with the leader of Turkey in this regard," he continued. "It is because of this that the negotiating groups are now de-facto on the territory of Turkey."

"It’s difficult to say when the negotiations will start. How they’ll proceed, from what positions, and whether they’ll be held behind closed doors — all of that will be determined in the course of the negotiations themselves," he added addressing the press briefing in Bishkek.

Miroshnik’s briefings in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek are held on May 14-15 and they also include various events at the Russian House in Bishkek.

During these discussions, he planned to address the origins of the Ukrainian crisis, the reasons behind the special military operation, and the humanitarian situation in Donbass, Belgorod and Kursk Regions. The issue of the crisis resolution will be discussed as well.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's call on Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.