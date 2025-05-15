Time for Russia-Ukraine talks not set, as Kiev hasn’t made its position known yet — source

ISTANBUL, May 15. /TASS/. It is unclear when Russia and Ukraine could start talks in Turkey, as Kiev has not made its position known yet, a source told TASS.

"As of the current moment, there is no understanding about time. Everybody is waiting. Kiev has yet to make its position about the talks known," the person said.

The Russian delegation is led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin; the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov; and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.