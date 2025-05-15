Evidence galore Europe wants no peace in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Western countries do not want peace in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Diplomatic Club.

"There is ample evidence that neither Berlin, nor Paris, nor Brussels — and especially not London — have any real desire for peace in Ukraine," Lavrov said.

According to him, after the United States scaled back support for Ukraine and started prioritizing non-European areas of American foreign policy, Europe decided that "we need to look out for ourselves": European initiatives on "stabilization forces" in Ukraine are being put forward, while French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying French nuclear weapons in other European countries.

A summit of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris on March 27, where representatives of about 30 countries discussed possible security guarantees for Kiev after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. One of the main topics was the potential deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine.

On March 12, Lavrov said that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on the Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, and Moscow will not accept this under any circumstances.