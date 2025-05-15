BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. Ukraine is doing everything to make sure that a peace deal doesn’t happen, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Ukraine has derailed all the agreements that have been reached over the past 11 years. I have participated in three negotiation processes, so I can tell you with absolute certainty that Ukraine is doing everything to make sure there is no peace agreement," the diplomat, who is assigned to deal with the crimes of the Kiev regime, said at a news conference in Bishkek.