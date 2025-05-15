All reports from yesterday’s meeting with Putin thoroughly discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Participants in yesterday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in detail all the reports delivered at the session, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"They held a thorough joint discussion of all reports," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On Wednesday evening, Putin held a meeting to give instructions for the upcoming talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. During the session, the president heard several reports. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke on the foreign policy agenda. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov reported on the state of the economy and the defense industry, as well as on progress in fulfilling the state defense order and promising areas of development.

Head of the Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and Head of the Russian National Guard Viktor Zolotov delivered reports on security issues. Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov also gave speeches. The commanders of the Russian Armed Forces groupings in the North Caucasus Military District presented reports, outlining the state of affairs in their respective areas on the line of engagement.

The Russian negotiating group, which is due to meet with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul today, also took part in the meeting.