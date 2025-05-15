Putin has no plans to visit Istanbul any time soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit Istanbul any time soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"At this time, there are no such plans (for Putin to travel to Istanbul - TASS). A Russian delegation, the delegation of Russian negotiators, is in Istanbul, waiting for the Ukrainian side which, in turn, has yet to arrive," the Kremlin official said, replying to a question on the matter.

"We don’t know how the negotiations will go. Our delegation is waiting for the Ukrainians and they haven’t arrived yet. We have to see how the talks unfold and, undoubtedly, everybody will be ready to exert the utmost effort in order for them to be productive," Peskov emphasized.

The lineup of the Russian delegation to direct and unconditional negotiations in Istanbul was determined earlier. As in 2022, the delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Putin proposed to Kiev to hold a meeting on May 15. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, it will resume the talks between Moscow and Kiev interrupted in the spring of 2022 which were undermined by then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.