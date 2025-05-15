BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation in Istanbul is fully equipped with the necessary directives to engage in productive negotiations, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for exposing the crimes of the Kiev regime.

Speaking at a news briefing in Bishkek, Miroshnik affirmed, "Our delegation fully complies with the standards. It is a working delegation authorized to negotiate. It possesses all the relevant directives, documents, and draft proposals needed to conduct serious and constructive talks. We have clear approaches and authorized representatives in place."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had addressed the media at the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, suggesting that Kiev should resume direct talks without preconditions, a process they suspended in 2022. Putin proposed that negotiations could recommence on May 15 in Istanbul. He also emphasized that Russia had previously declared ceasefires, including a recent three-day truce during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany, which Kiev’s regime repeatedly violated.

Vladimir Zelensky announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Ukraine to accept the negotiations proposed by Putin immediately. Zelensky had previously conditioned engagement on the imposition of a 30-day ceasefire before any talks could proceed.

On May 14, shortly before midnight, President Putin approved the official composition of the Russian delegation for the upcoming negotiations. The delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented Russia in 2022. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov - the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.