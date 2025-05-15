{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Russian delegation in Istanbul has necessary directives to negotiate — envoy

According to Rodion Miroshnik, Russian delegation fully complies with the standards

BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation in Istanbul is fully equipped with the necessary directives to engage in productive negotiations, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for exposing the crimes of the Kiev regime.

Speaking at a news briefing in Bishkek, Miroshnik affirmed, "Our delegation fully complies with the standards. It is a working delegation authorized to negotiate. It possesses all the relevant directives, documents, and draft proposals needed to conduct serious and constructive talks. We have clear approaches and authorized representatives in place."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had addressed the media at the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, suggesting that Kiev should resume direct talks without preconditions, a process they suspended in 2022. Putin proposed that negotiations could recommence on May 15 in Istanbul. He also emphasized that Russia had previously declared ceasefires, including a recent three-day truce during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany, which Kiev’s regime repeatedly violated.

Vladimir Zelensky announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged Ukraine to accept the negotiations proposed by Putin immediately. Zelensky had previously conditioned engagement on the imposition of a 30-day ceasefire before any talks could proceed.

On May 14, shortly before midnight, President Putin approved the official composition of the Russian delegation for the upcoming negotiations. The delegation is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented Russia in 2022. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov - the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces - and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Tags
Ukraine crisisForeign policy
Ukraine crisis
Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of trying to prevent peace talks from happening
"Ukraine has derailed all the agreements that have been reached over the past 11 years," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Istanbul 2022 draft may serve as basis for settlement — Russian envoy
"Let's go back, make adjustments to it that have emerged over the past three years and after that we will move to signing this document," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Russia’s stance at Ukraine negotiations shifted due to changes on ground — Zakharova
The diplomat noted that the Ukrainian territory diminishes every time the Kiev regime disrupts the negotiating process
Read more
Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market
The president noted that Russia would focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country
Read more
Istanbul talks postponed until afternoon at Turkey's initiative — Russian MFA
"Russian delegation is in Istanbul, its composition is known," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
US doesn't want Zelensky at NATO's June summit — ANSA
According to the agency, only Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand have received invitations among non-alliance members
Read more
Production of Baikal aircraft suspended due to increased takeoff run length — Trutnev
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has emphasized that the effectiveness of improvements to the Baikal light aircraft has been confirmed
Read more
Europe dreams of dividing Russia into parts using Ukraine — Republika Srpska leader
Europe also wants to seize the country’s energy and mineral resources, Milorad Dodik emphasized
Read more
Arctic university scientists develop nettle extract methods
Director of the Arctic Center for Collective Use of Scientific Equipment Dmitry Kosyakov said that the method was environmentally friendly as the used solvent was carbon dioxide in a special condition
Read more
EU nuclear proliferation won’t contribute to Europe's security — Kremlin
The entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for understandable reasons, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
No sense in pause to hostilities at all for Russia, Medvedchuk argues
The politician recalled that Russia had alreadey withdrawn troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022, but no peace ensued
Read more
Putin announces members of Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine
Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation
Read more
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
Read more
Idea of 30-day ceasefire based on cheating, Crimea’s head says
"Practice shows that Kiev is completely unable to respect any agreements," Sergey Aksyonov noted
Read more
West verbally supports Ukraine while seeking escalation, intervention — Foreign Ministry
Kiev's Western curators "are looking at how best to implement plans to escalate the crisis, including intervention in Ukraine," Zakharova stressed
Read more
Erdogan to meet with Zelensky, attend events in Ankara until Thursday evening
Simultaneously, Istanbul is expected to host talks between negotiators from Russia and Ukraine
Read more
Russian troops breaching Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops are moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye
Read more
Duration of talks in Istanbul to depend on their progress — Kremlin
The day before, the composition of the delegation for direct and unconditional talks between Moscow and Kiev was appointed
Read more
Senior Russian senator sees a chance for Istanbul talks unless Ukraine 'makes noise'
"Russia is ready for a specific, meaningful, and productive conversation," Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Read more
Ukraine gets smaller every time Kiev disrupts talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled Sergey Lavrov's words that Ukraine would have kept a part of Donbass if the agreements reached at the April 2022 talks in Istanbul had been implemented
Read more
UN secretary general not to partake in talks between Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul
On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, interrupted in 2022
Read more
Trump does not rule new sanctions against Russia, Iran
According to the US president, the secondary sanctions against Iran "drove them into bankruptcy"
Read more
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
Read more
Ukrainian forces try to attack Melitopol 13 times overnight, one person was killed
According to Balitsky, the Ukrainian military attempted to attack with fixed-wing drones
Read more
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
Read more
Russia to receive many foreign guests soon — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov announced that in the nearest future Russia would host many guests, including at the St. Petersburg forum
Read more
Russian delegation to discuss political, technical issues at Istanbul talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov did not answer whether he himself is part of the Russian delegation
Read more
West allocated roughly $550 billion to support Ukraine — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik also drew attention to the fact that the United States views the Ukrainian conflict today as a redundant burden
Read more
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Read more
Two foreign tourists attempting to take pictures detained at Baikonur cosmodrome
The two men from the Czech Republic were trying to sneak to the Buran rocket
Read more
Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU
Read more
Ukraine is being used as springboard for cyberattacks on Russia — Foreign Ministry
Highlighting the resilience of Russian cybersecurity measures, Artur Lyukmanov emphasized the effectiveness of strategies developed during the special military operation
Read more
AK-12K based on feedback from special operation zone — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev, the chief designer of small arms at the concern, emphasized that operational experience from the special operation has shown that for certain units, including assault troops, rifle dimensions are a key factor
Read more
Russia ready for contacts with US on biosecurity issues — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow expects Washington to take concrete measures to address Russia’s concerns regarding US biological-military activities
Read more
Kremlin denies possibility of Putin's presence at talks in Turkey
The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Kalashnikov presents newest uniform from Novator uniform kit
The presentation took place at a shooting complex within Patriot Park near Moscow
Read more
Trump says ready to come to Istanbul on May 16 for talks on Ukraine
According to the US leader, it is still unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Turkey to take part in the talks
Read more
Eyewitnesses claim Donbass militia downed Ukrainian An-26 plane
A missile hit the An-26, it fell on the ground and caught blaze
Read more
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Read more
Putin chaired meeting ahead of Istanbul talks with Ukraine last evening — Kremlin
According to Peskov, apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu
Read more
Top US diplomat says Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved militarily
Marco Rubio noted that the situation around the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remained complicated
Read more
Representatives of all of Kiev's intelligence agencies arrive in Turkey — Zelensky
"Ukraine has a delegation at the highest level," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Brazilian President thanks Putin for warm reception during Victory Day festivities
"The heads of state confirmed the determination to continue comprehensive development of the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul, ready for serious talks — diplomat
"As the Russian president emphasized, the purpose of these talks is to, direct quote, eliminate the root causes of the conflict, to reach the establishment of a long-term lasting peace for a historical perspective," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Nothing strange about US authorities’ desire to build relations with Syria — Kremlin
"It is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Hamas, US hold talks in Doha in positive atmosphere
US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler, Hamas leader Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the negotiating delegation Khalil al-Hayya and leader of the Hamas cell in the West Bank Zaher Jabarin took part in the negotiations
Read more
Putin speaks by phone with Brazil’s president as his plane stops over in Moscow — Kremlin
Lula da Silva announced his intention to return to Russia at a news conference in Beijing during his visit to China
Read more
Forces of Libya's Government of National Unity open fire at protesters in Tripoli
According to the Al Marsad newspaper, protests are growing in Tripoli
Read more
Europe set to continue, escalate hostilities in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova pointed to the European Union’s plans to send further batches of weapons to Ukraine and to allocate new aid packages to Kiev
Read more
Russian government receives official proposals on conditions for return of Western firms
According to RSPP, the requirements will not apply to all foreign companies that would like to return to Russia
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils latest shortened, small-size assault rifles
Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Serial deliveries of RPL-20 machine gun may start this year — Kalashnikov
Sergey Urzhumtsev also mentioned that each RPL-20 will feature a specialized device for rapid belt loading
Read more
White House bans U.S. agencies from all work on G20 in South Africa — WP
The G20 Summit will be held in November in Johannesburg
Read more
Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops, 20 military vehicles in Kharkov region
Live-recording equipment at the western borders of the LPR enabled Russian forces to uncover amassments of Ukrainian military hardware and troops in the settlement of Druzhelyubovka
Read more
Russia says ready to expand flights to BRICS countries
The BRICS countries have also prepared a joint statement on sustainable aviation fuel, to be presented to the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization in October - November this year
Read more
Moscow's rivals scheme to replace power in Russia — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that Russia’s geopolitical rivals are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts
Read more
Bolivian president not to run for re-election
"I am telling the people of Bolivia with absolute resolve about my decision not to participate in the August election because I have no intention to split the popular vote or facilitate the implementation of a Fascist right-wing project," Luis Arce said
Read more
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
Read more
Press review: Russia-Ukraine territorial talks set for Istanbul as EU targets oil tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 15th
Read more
Decision on talks with Russia to follow after meeting with Erdogan — Zelensky
Zelensky said that "the level of the Russian delegation" was allegedly officially unknown to him
Read more
United States and Qatar sign agreement worth $1.2 trillion — White House
In particular, Qatar Airways will purchase 210 modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft for $96 billion
Read more
Zelensky’s entourage wants to trade abducted Kursk civilians for captured Azov terrorists
According to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible
Read more
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
Read more
Iran threatens to increase of uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels
Islamic Republic of Iran has no restrictions in research and development in the nuclear field and has the right to enrich uranium to the level of 93% in accordance with its scientific," IRNA news agency quotes the document
Read more
Islamic world shows keen interest in Russian cybersecurity solutions — MFA
"We’ve noticed growing attention both from the countries of the Islamic world and from the states of the global South," Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Information Security Department and Special Presidential Representative for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security said
Read more
Trump suggests Iran choose between friendly or unfriendly course of nuclear development
The unfriendly is a violent course, "I don’t want that," US leader noted
Read more
NATO chief urges to strengthen alliance to be able to 'fight off any threat'
"Today will very much be about the summit in the Hague, and it is, first of all ramping up defense spending in Canada and Europe," Mark Rutte noted
Read more
Russia’s project to develop Baikal aircraft will move forward
According to Denis Manturov, significant changes have been made to the aircraft
Read more
US begins lifting sanctions on Syria, Treasury chief confirms
"The Treasury Department is moving to provide sanctions relief to stabilize and move Syria towards peace," the department’s chief Scott Bessent said
Read more
Israel shells UN peacekeepers' positions in Lebanon — mission statement
A similar incident reportedly took place on May 7 near the village of Aalma ash-Shaab, when laser beams were directed at a peacekeeper patrol from two Israeli Merkava tanks
Read more
More than 150 companies present their products at the Kazan Halal Market fair
It is expected that over 40,000 people will visit the fair
Read more
Russian researcher arrested in US for attempting to smuggle frog embryos
A charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years, the US Department of Justice said
Read more
China to suspend export control measures for 28 US companies — Ministry of Commerce
China and the US held talks on trade and economic issues in Switzerland on May 10-11
Read more
EU envoys approve 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions — source
A source in EU institutions said that the approval of restrictions by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20
Read more
Russian investigators report 24 civilian deaths in Kursk Region’s village
According to Russia's Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, representatives of Ukrainian armed formations involved in these crimes are being identified
Read more
All cynical actions of NATO countries will boomerang on them — Dodik
It’s hard to envision how NATO can sustain itself in the long run, the President of Republika Srpska stated
Read more
Trump family earned $2 bln in one month of his presidency
The New York Times noted that the primary inflows stemmed from foreign investments in cryptocurrency ventures, real estate, and exclusive club initiatives
Read more
EU fueling conflict between Russia, Ukraine instead of pushing for peace — EP deputy
"It’s time to put an end to the spiral of sanctions, threats and military rhetoric," Harald Wilimsky noted
Read more
West intends to pit India against China — Lavrov
"This is a policy that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted again - ‘divide and conquer,’" the foreign minister emphasized
Read more
EU to start drafting 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Finnish foreign minister
Elina Valtonen noted that a seventeenth package of sanctions was a right decision
Read more
Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine arrives in Istanbul — source
The delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Trump will not travel to Turkey for Russia-Ukraine talks — agency
Earlier, US leader did not rule out that he would go to Turkey on May 15 to participate in talks on resolving the Ukraine issue
Read more
Europe's steps do not allow it to participate in Ukraine talks — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the rhetoric from Berlin, Paris, and London starkly contrasts with their actual actions
Read more
US realizes futility of forceful approach in Yemen — Russia’s ambassador to UN
"It seems that Washington has finally come to realize the futility of a forceful approach, as we have consistently emphasized," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Zelensky arrives in Turkey
Zelensky is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul for first time since 2022
Once again, Russia’s delegation will be led by Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Ukraine talks in Istanbul to kick off around 7:00 a.m. GMT — source
According to him, the talks will be closed to the press
Read more
Russian troops liberate Mikhailovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Russia-Malaysia relations advancing, room for more growth — Putin
"Both sides are sincerely interested in making such interaction even more meaningful and productive," Russian President said
Read more
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Read more
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
Read more
Trump says ready to make deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons
The US president called on Iran to stop supporting terror and not have a nuclear weapon
Read more
At least 6 people killed in Libya clashes — health official
Tripoli Health Department spokesman Mohammed Abdel Wahab said that 70 others were injured
Read more
Kalashnikov starts mass deliveries of low-noise firing devices for AK-12 to Russian army
The key features include the complete elimination of muzzle flash, and a reduced noise level
Read more
Danish-US drills on Bornholm undermine Russia’s security in Baltic region — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Kopenhagen's actions run counter to its own assurances that there will be no foreign military activity on Bornholm
Read more
Rubio, Witkoff to travel to Istanbul on May 16 for Ukraine talks
A White House spokesperson confirmed earlier that the Secretary of State, US Presidential Special Representative and US Special Envoy for Ukraine are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for talks
Read more
Erdogan-Zelensky meeting to precede Russian-Ukrainian talks — source
Zelensky and Erdogan are expected to meet in Ankara around 1 p.m. local time
Read more
Lavrov says release of МН17 verdict sought to overshadow Malaysian PM’s trip to Russia
There are "plenty of facts" that show the investigation was dubious, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Russia, China make every effort to achieve Middle East settlement — Palestinian ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal also mentioned that an international conference on the Middle East will take place in New York next month at the initiative of Saudi Arabia and France
Read more
Press review: Russia prepares for Ukraine talks and Trump pursues Middle East megadeals
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 14th
Read more