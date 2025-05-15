Russian delegation waiting for Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul since morning — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian negotiators have been waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts in Istanbul since this morning, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The Russian delegation is in Istanbul already, waiting for the Ukrainian side since this morning," he said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

The team of negotiators for direct talks with Kiev without any preliminary conditions was decided yesterday. Like in 2022, the Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. This time around, the Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Kiev to hold a meeting in Istanbul on May 15. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Kiev would resume the talks that they broke off in Istanbul in the spring of 2022 at the initiative of the then British prime minister, Boris Johnson.