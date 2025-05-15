Russian Guardsmen destroy 15 Ukrainian attack drones in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Guardsmen destroyed 15 Ukrainian attack drones targeting infrastructure facilities in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, the Russian National Guard’s press office told TASS on Thursday.

"The Russian National Guard’s personnel accomplishing their service duties and combat objectives in the special military operation zone shot down 15 drones that attempted to attack infrastructure sites on the territory of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," the press office said in a statement.

By their well-coordinated and competent actions, the Russian Guardsmen prevented the Ukrainian military from achieving its goals. The downed Ukrainian UAVs were handed over to the competent agencies for examination, it said.