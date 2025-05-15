It is crucial to move towards creation of continental Eurasian structure — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized the pressing need for a continental framework encompassing all nations of Eurasia during his address at the diplomatic club "Culture Without Borders: The Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy."

"There are no other continents like Eurasia, where numerous civilizations coexist, each maintaining its unique identity and relevance in the modern world," Lavrov stated. "Yet, Eurasia remains the only continent without a unifying structure. Establishing such a framework is essential - one that can foster harmony among the diverse and influential powers and civilizations present across the continent."

He pointed out that, unlike Africa, which benefits from the African Union, or Latin America and the Caribbean, which are united under the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Eurasia currently lacks a comparable organization.

"There should be movement toward creating a continent-wide structure, akin to those in Africa and Latin America," Lavrov proposed. "While it may not necessarily take the form of an organization, the process should be continental in scope. Most importantly, it must be open to all Eurasian countries without exception - encompassing not only the European and Asian parts of the continent but all nations and associations with a clear Eurasian identity.".