Russia shares Trump's interest in mutually beneficial economic cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow is not against building mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington in the economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that US President Donald Trump has also expressed his interest in it.

"The Trump administration, firstly, wants to remove obstacles for mutually beneficial economic cooperation with Russia. We are not against this, but provided that it is indeed mutually beneficial and based on fair play," Lavrov said at a meeting of the "Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy" diplomatic club.

"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] explained at a meeting with Delovaya Rossiya not long ago on what conditions those who left the Russian market can return. Of course, we won’t do it to the disadvantage of Russian business, though we are nevertheless ready for that. And Trump is interested in it. Just as he is interested in developing normal, mutually beneficial ties in the economy, finances, logistics with any country," he added.

The US administration, as it representatives themselves say, has other priorities, apart from relations with Europe, as well, Lavrov noted.