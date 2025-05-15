Russia ready for contacts with US on biosecurity issues — MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow is willing to engage with Washington on biosecurity matters to address and resolve ongoing concerns, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a news briefing.

She emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the implementation of a biological-military program conducted within Ukraine with the support of the Pentagon in violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons. Zakharova reiterated that Russia has been seeking answers to these concerns for several years and intends to continue pressing the United States for explanations.

"We hope that the current US administration will take the necessary steps to address this troubling and dangerous situation," she said. "The previous confirmation by high-ranking US officials of research involving dangerous pathogens in US-controlled biolaboratories on Ukrainian territory - potentially linked to the development of bioweapons - raises serious questions. We remain open to bilateral discussions with the United States to clarify and resolve these issues and eliminate any concerns," Zakharova added.

She underscored that Moscow expects Washington to take concrete measures to address Russia’s concerns regarding US biological-military activities and to ensure full compliance with the obligations of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

A step in the right direction

Zakharova acknowledged that Russia has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at enhancing biosecurity, which includes halting federal funding for certain activities involving dangerous pathogens outside US borders. She viewed this as a positive development, a step in the right direction that signals a shift toward greater control over biological research.

"This decree indicates Washington’s recognition that research involving dangerous pathogens is ongoing in various regions worldwide, often in close proximity to Russia’s borders - a concern we have raised for many years," she stated.

However, Zakharova cautioned that these measures are insufficient to fully address Russian concerns. "The decree does not impose restrictions on activities conducted under US control and in accordance with US standards, even if they occur outside the United States. The risks and threats to international security posed by such activities - particularly regarding compliance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention - remain significant," she concluded.