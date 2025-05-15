Danish-US drills on Bornholm undermine Russia’s security in Baltic region — diplomat

May 15. /TASS/. Moscow views the holding of a joint Danish-US exercise on Bornholm as activity that poses a threat to Russia’s security in the Baltic region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"In the context of the liberation of Bornholm by the Soviet Union, we would like to draw attention to <…> how Copenhagen has disregarded its commitment to administer Bornholm without any participation of foreign troops post the withdrawal of Soviet troops from the island, as was formulated in a Danish note to the Soviet government dated March 8, 1946," she said, referring to the holding of what she called a provocative military exercise jointly with the United States. "We view such actions on the part of the Danish authorities not only as running counter to their own assurances that there will be no foreign military activity on Bornholm, but also as constituting a threat to Russia in the Baltic region," she explained.