MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The European countries cannot legitimately claim a role in Ukraine negotiations as long as they continue to fully support the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a news briefing.

When asked how Russia perceives the potential involvement of Western leaders in the Istanbul talks, Zakharova pointed out that the rhetoric from Berlin, Paris, and London starkly contrasts with their actual actions.

"They declare their desire to have a seat at the negotiating table and advocate for political and diplomatic solutions, yet simultaneously provide arms to the Kiev regime, justify financial aid that exceeds the current capabilities of EU economies, and fail to condemn - or even tacitly support - the terrorist activities of the Kiev authorities. They indulge in egregious neo-Nazi policies, infringing on human rights and, in some cases, destroying them entirely within Ukraine. This is the reality," she emphasized. "How can they claim legitimacy under such circumstances? If they truly wish to see peace and participate constructively, they must first change their actions to reflect their words."