Europe set to continue, escalate hostilities in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. European countries intend to support the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat pointed to the European Union’s plans to send further batches of weapons to Ukraine and to allocate new aid packages to Kiev.

"All this is a convincing confirmation of the European Union’s desire not only to continue hostilities but, as I said, to intensify them," she remarked.

"How great they could live had they implemented the Minsk agreements! If only all those billions - dozens, and now hundreds of billions of euros - had been spent on developing Ukrainian regions, which would have been reintegrated under the Minsk accords," Zakharova emphasized, noting that in Ukraine "plants and factories would already be built, the most advanced machines would be manufactured, and education would be offered on an entirely new level."

"But that was never the task of the collective West. Their goal was not to develop Ukraine, but to turn it into a reckless tool - as they themselves put it - to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.