Kremlin denies possibility of Putin's presence at talks in Turkey

NEW YORK, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the talks with Ukraine to be held in Istanbul, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader's spokesman, told CNN.

"No," the network quotes the Kremlin spokesman's response to a question about Putin's presence in Turkey.

Earlier, a TASS source said that the Russian delegation had arrived in Istanbul. It was noted that the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations might start around 10:00 a.m. local time (the same as Moscow time, GMT 3+), but the source specified that the meeting was initially expected closer to the afternoon.

The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.