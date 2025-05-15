MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Kiev's Western handlers express great solidarity with Vladimir Zelensky's regime only in words, but in reality, they are thinking over plans for further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and intervention, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Well, what about their [the Kiev regime's] Western curators - their feeders, their sponsors? Did everyone see this gathering in Kiev of the leaders of the European 'war party' on May 10? The French president, the German chancellor, the prime ministers of the UK and Poland met there. Everything was framed as a presentation of the backbone of the so-called coalition of the willing. They, however, forgot to add the word 'war' to their title - this is a coalition of those willing war," the diplomat stated.

"They only pay lip service to expressing solidarity with Zelensky's regime, while in fact they are looking at how best to implement plans to escalate the crisis, including intervention in Ukraine," Zakharova stressed. "They are not even hiding it," she added.