Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul, ready for serious talks — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks on Ukraine and is ready for serious work, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

"As we have already stated, the Russian side is ready to negotiate in earnest. The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul and is ready for serious work," the diplomat said.

She recalled that, on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to resume the direct negotiations which were broken off by the Kiev regime on instructions of the then British prime minister, Boris Johnson. "The Russian president proposed restarting those direct talks in Istanbul on May 15 without delay or any preliminary conditions," Zakharova continued. "As the Russian president emphasized, the purpose of these talks is to, direct quote, eliminate the root causes of the conflict, to reach the establishment of a long-term lasting peace for a historical perspective," the diplomat noted.

The Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul, a source told TASS earlier. Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were initially expected to begin closer to the afternoon, the source specified.

The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.