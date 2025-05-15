LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and about 20 enemy military vehicles in combined strikes near the settlement of Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

Live-recording equipment at the western borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic enabled Russian forces to uncover amassments of Ukrainian military hardware and troops in the settlement of Druzhelyubovka. Kiev was preparing to send troops and equipment to the frontline near the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the military expert specified.

"Combined strikes delivered by our army hit some part of enemy forces and capabilities at temporary deployment sites and the other part on the march. Preliminary estimates show that Russian fighters eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian militants and about 20 items of armament and military equipment," the expert said.