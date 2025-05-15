Putin chaired meeting ahead of Istanbul talks with Ukraine last evening — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. On Wednesday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting to discuss arrangements for talks with Ukraine, due to take place today in Istanbul, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Prior to the departure of our delegation for Istanbul last evening, President Putin chaired a meeting on arrangements for upcoming talks with Ukraine," he said.

According to Peskov, apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov took part in the meeting.

"Also, the meeting was attended by all commanders of the battlegroups taking part in the special military operation," Peskov added.