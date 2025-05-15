Duration of talks in Istanbul to depend on their progress — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The duration of the Russia-Ukraine talks resuming in Istanbul will depend on their progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Today is the beginning of the talks. Everything will depend on their progress," he said when asked whether the talks are only scheduled for May 15 or could last several days if needed.

The day before, the composition of the delegation for direct and unconditional talks between Moscow and Kiev was appointed. As in 2022, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky was named head of the delegation.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the talks will resume the negotiations that were interrupted in spring 2022 between Moscow and Kiev but were disrupted at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.