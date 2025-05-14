Ukraine is being used as springboard for cyberattacks on Russia — Foreign Ministry

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. Ukraine's territory continues to be exploited for cyberattacks against Russia, according to Artur Lyukmanov, the Director of the Department of International Information Security at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Computer attacks predominantly originate from Ukrainian territories," Lyukmanov stated in response to a question from TASS. He made these remarks during the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.

Highlighting the resilience of Russian cybersecurity measures, Lyukmanov, the Presidential Special Representative for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security, emphasized the effectiveness of strategies developed during the special military operation. "During the course of the operation, cyberattacks surged dramatically, and there was increased pressure on our networks. Nonetheless, our critical information infrastructure remained operational, and our economy continued to function. We managed to withstand these assaults, which demonstrates the value of our approach," he explained.

About the forum

The 16th International Economic Forum, titled Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum, is running from May 13 to 18 in Kazan. The 2025 theme is Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation. Over 100 countries are expected to be represented at the event. TASS serves as the event's general information partner.