Nothing strange about US authorities’ desire to build relations with Syria — Kremlin

"It is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace," Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The US leadership’s desire to build relations with the new Syrian authorities is only natural, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is the current Syrian leadership," Peskov told journalists commenting on US President Donald Trump’s meeting earlier in the day with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Washington’s pledge to lift sanctions on Damascus.

"As you know, we are building relations with them, and the Americans are doing the same, so this is quite natural. On the whole, it is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace, stability, and predictability, and to ensure that Syria remains a unified state," he said.

US President Trump said earlier speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that the US administration would put an end to sanctions on Syria to give the Arab republic a chance at peace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on her X social network account earlier in the day that during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, US leader Donald Trump called on the Syrian authorities to normalize relations with Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords and to prevent the resurgence of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia).

Foreign policy Dmitry Peskov
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine is being used as springboard for cyberattacks on Russia — Foreign Ministry
Highlighting the resilience of Russian cybersecurity measures, Artur Lyukmanov emphasized the effectiveness of strategies developed during the special military operation
Russian government receives official proposals on conditions for return of Western firms
According to RSPP, the requirements will not apply to all foreign companies that would like to return to Russia
Lavrov says release of МН17 verdict sought to overshadow Malaysian PM’s trip to Russia
There are "plenty of facts" that show the investigation was dubious, the Russian foreign minister stressed
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market
The president noted that Russia would focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country
Kiev agrees to talks without ceasefire to secure US backing — MP
Mikhail Tsymbalyuk said that it was important for Ukraine to stick to the US position
Russia hopes to deal directly with Ukraine in Istanbul — senior Russian diplomat
The senior Russian diplomat told reporters earlier in the day that the upcoming Istanbul talks will focus on reaching a sustainable peace agreement based on realities on the ground, particularly new Russian territories
Russia to receive many foreign guests soon — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov announced that in the nearest future Russia would host many guests, including at the St. Petersburg forum
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Zelensky’s entourage wants to trade abducted Kursk civilians for captured Azov terrorists
According to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
EU to blacklist 30 entities over alleged circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions — Politico
"75 individuals and companies have been listed" for their alleged involvement in Russia’s military industrial sector
Zelensky confirms his visit to Turkey on May 15
Vladimir Zelensky hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul
Malaysian PM says hopes his visit to Russia will help strengthen bilateral ties
Apart from that, according to the Malaysian prime minister, he plans to "meet with Russian industry players to bring in high-impact investments back home, before heading to Kazan for the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group Russia-Islamic World and KazanForum"
Istanbul 2022 draft may serve as basis for settlement — Russian envoy
"Let's go back, make adjustments to it that have emerged over the past three years and after that we will move to signing this document," Rodion Miroshnik said
Russian investigators report 24 civilian deaths in Kursk Region’s village
According to Russia's Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, representatives of Ukrainian armed formations involved in these crimes are being identified
Russia rejects ICAO Council’s accusations on MH17 case as illegitimate — foreign ministry
Russia will not recognize the Council’s ruling, it is illegitimate and violates the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its own rule of procedure, the ministry said
EU nuclear proliferation won’t contribute to Europe's security — Kremlin
The entire system of strategic stability and security is in a deplorable state for understandable reasons, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Russia, US in contact on Ukraine but not 'coordinating' on Istanbul talks — top diplomat
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions
Russian diplomat slams NATO’s denial of accreditation to TASS journalist
On Telegram, she described those who made the decision as "destroyers of free speech"
Russian Navy to set up unmanned systems regiments — paper
According to the report, the new regiments will comprise robotized systems operating in various environments
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
Russian diplomat says talks with Ukraine should be held behind closed doors
"No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement," Rodion Miroshnik said
TASS denied accreditation to informal NATO ministerial talks in Antalya
The accreditation request was sent via NATO’s official website
NATO summit in The Hague to focus on strengthening alliance, not Ukraine — news agency
The summit will be shorter than previous meetings, and the outcome will be a brief declaration, Bloomberg reported
Putin states attractiveness of Donbass, Novorossiya for business
The President noted that it is necessary to develop common criteria for the use of land in these territories
Russia-US bilateral talks in pipeline, date yet to be agreed on — Russian diplomat
The Russian side will decide on the optimal timing for the new round of talks depending on how the existing agreements with the Americans are implemented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Trump issues ultimatum, saying Russia, Ukraine should hold direct talks — Witkoff
According to the US President special envoy, if direct talks between Russia and Ukraine bring any result, there will be "a strong chance to getting an end to this conflict"
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Russian delegation to be waiting for Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul on May 15 — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman added that members of the Russian delegation would be named once the president handed down the relevant instructions
Serbian leader rejects European Council president's call to condemn Russia
Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that his duty was to serve the people of Serbia and he was not obliged to obey anyone
Rubio, other US officials to travel to Istanbul for Ukraine talks — Trump
Trump was optimistic when talking about the meetings in Turkey
Israeli military structures recognize threat of starvation in Gaza Strip — NYT
According to the newspaper, "Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks"
EU fueling conflict between Russia, Ukraine instead of pushing for peace — EP deputy
"It’s time to put an end to the spiral of sanctions, threats and military rhetoric," Harald Wilimsky noted
Brazilian embassy confirms president's plane to make stopover in Moscow
Earlier, Lula da Silva said that he intends to return to Moscow after his visit to China to talk with Vladimir Putin about the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul
Russia proceeds with groundwork for Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no plans to provide additional comment on the projected Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul
Russian troops liberate Mikhailovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 525 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russia gives targeted response to Poland shutting down Consulate General in Krakow — MFA
Russia's response will be appropriate and guided by its national interests, Maria Zakharova stated
Trump does not rule new sanctions against Russia, Iran
According to the US president, the secondary sanctions against Iran "drove them into bankruptcy"
Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrender in southern DPR
They laid down their arms during assault operations on a number of strongholds
Russia-Malaysia relations advancing, room for more growth — Putin
"Both sides are sincerely interested in making such interaction even more meaningful and productive," Russian President said
Press review: Russia prepares for Ukraine talks and Trump pursues Middle East megadeals
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 14th
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements at a meeting with the Business Russia association
Private business is writing the "success story of the Russian economy," the President noted
US film director Robert Benton passes away at 92 — NYT
The cause of death was not specified
Russian troops advance in Verkhnekamenskoye community in Donetsk region — expert
The situation in the community remains tense, Andrey Marochko added
US envoy to NATO says focus is on ending Ukraine conflict, not more sanctions on Russia
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker was all positive about the upcoming May 15 talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Skilled negotiators to represent Russia in Istanbul talks — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, it will be a highly professional delegation, capable of dealing with the toughest team of Ukrainian negotiators in the most challenging circumstances and demonstrating the will to achieve fundamental agreements that would pave the way for peace
France ready to discuss deployment of strategic bombers in EU countries — Macron
At the same time, he said that the deployment will be conditioned on three requirements: "France will not pay for the security of others," the deployment will not undermine France’s own security, and the president of France, who is also the supreme commander-in-chief
Kremlin aide Ushakov has no comments on Trump, Zelensky’s possible visit to Istanbul
"There are simply too many statements, we need to see how the situation unfolds," the official noted
India’s Operation Sindoor tests New Delhi’s ties with QUAD — magazine
India’s Operation Sindoor has become a litmus test for New Delhi’s relations with the other QUAD members, who did not support it
Putin invites Malaysia’s king to visit Russia
Russian president asked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to convey his best wishes to the head of state, Sultan Ibrahim
Mirolyubovka seizure paves way for liberating Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk in DPR — expert
"The seizure of the settlement of Mirolyubovka by the Russian Armed Forces opens operational space, in particular, in the direction of the settlement of Dimitrov located close to Krasnoarmeysk," Andrey Marochko said
Zelensky says ban on talks with Russia does not apply to him
Vladimir Zelensky claimed his decree was meant to prevent potential contacts between fugitive Ukrainian opposition activists and Russia’s authorities
Russia’s Kornet anti-tank missile system can pierce any Ukrainian tank — Rostec
The Kornet "is not simply an anti-tank missile system but a multipurpose high-precision guided weapon," the tech corporation stressed
Moscow's rivals scheme to replace power in Russia — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that Russia’s geopolitical rivals are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts
US Department of State describes Istanbul talks as ‘critical opportunity’
"This is a critical opportunity to again have those direct talks to try to achieve that ceasefire and then that long and enduring peace," the US diplomat added
Brazilian president to relay Kiev’s Istanbul talks request to Putin during Moscow visit
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also mentioned that, during his visit to Russia on May 8-10, he received a request from Vladimir Zelensky to inquire about the Russian authorities' plans to announce a ceasefire
Ukrainian intelligence launches covert operation against Hungary, uses opposition — Orban
Its leader, European Parliament member Peter Magyar, claimed earlier that while the Hungarian government is preaching peace, the Hungarian armed forces are preparing for war
Yemen’s Houthis launch new strike on Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the missile "hit its target" and the airport operations were suspended for about an hour
Russian troops liberate Mirolyubovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russians can now pay with Mir cards in Iran — Islamic republic’s Central Bank
The main tourist centers of Iran popular with Russians were equipped with the technology in the first place
Hungary's top diplomat urges EU to avoid interfering with Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
"This week could be a great one for the whole world if the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey yield success," Peter Szijjarto said
Trump says ready to make deal with Iran if Tehran refuses to develop nuclear weapons
The US president called on Iran to stop supporting terror and not have a nuclear weapon
Format of Istanbul negotiations on Ukraine yet to be determined — Turkish foreign minister
"The American delegation is coming to Istanbul, and the Russian delegation will also be here," Hakan Fidan said
Only foreign brands that bring value to Russia will be allowed to return — Putin
Putin stressed that he wasn’t exaggerating, that this is how things work
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
US doesn't want Zelensky at NATO's June summit — ANSA
According to the agency, only Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand have received invitations among non-alliance members
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, Ben Gurion Airport suspended operation for an hour and millions of the Israelis were forces to be hiding in bomb shelters
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
New anti-Iranian sanctions by US unacceptable, Iranian Foreign Ministry says
The sanctions "will impact our approach" to the negotiation process, the ministry noted
Russian troops breaching Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops are moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye
Putin says major foreign companies ask him directly if they can come back to Russia
Putin stressed that foreign countries "foolishly banned their companies" from operating in Russia, and now they will face a lot of hurdles if they want to come back
Russia to send delegation to Istanbul talks on May 15 regardless of Kiev’s stance — MP
Leonid Slutsky called on Kiev to listen to the only viable position, formulated by the Russian president, that can bring peace
NATO using Ukraine as testing ground for military tactics — Russian lawmaker
Dmitry Belik stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia"
West still considering sending troops to Ukraine — US diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any conditions
Rubio, Witkoff to travel to Istanbul on May 16 for Ukraine talks
A White House spokesperson confirmed earlier that the Secretary of State, US Presidential Special Representative and US Special Envoy for Ukraine are scheduled to travel to Istanbul for talks
France already given everything it could to Ukraine — Macron
"We have done everything we could," French leader said
US discusses deployment of European deterrence force west of Dnieper River — Kellogg
Kellogg noted that starting positions in negotiations on the territorial issue should begin with freezing the conflict along the lines of contact
Russia won’t renounce ties with Islamic world — top diplomat
According to Sergey Lavrov, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
EU set to impose much higher tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products — newspaper
The decision would affect maize, sugar, honey, and poultry
Kalashnikov presents newest uniform from Novator uniform kit
The presentation took place at a shooting complex within Patriot Park near Moscow
Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU
Outcome of Istanbul talks to depend on Kiev’s Western sponsors — Russian diplomat
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Kremlin spokesman declines to name starting points of Ukraine talks
"No one will say in advance what the starting points will be," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian troops to receive large batch of shortened AK-12 assault rifles
"The shortened AK-12 is primarily designed for arming assault units," Kalashnikov Group Chief Designer for Small Arms Sergey Urzhumtsev said
Bolivian president not to run for re-election
"I am telling the people of Bolivia with absolute resolve about my decision not to participate in the August election because I have no intention to split the popular vote or facilitate the implementation of a Fascist right-wing project," Luis Arce said
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
EC chief says 17th sanctions package on Russia targets 189 tankers
The blacklisted tankers will be prohibited from entering EU ports, and any transactions with those vessels will be banned for European business
Russia, US, EU countries to work for strategic security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov responded to questions regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about the possibility of deploying French nuclear-armed aircraft in other European nations
US to stop Iranian oil exports if no nuclear deal is reached — Trump
The United States and Iran have already held four rounds of negotiations to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program
EU envoys approve 17th package of anti-Russia sanctions — source
A source in EU institutions said that the approval of restrictions by EU foreign ministers is expected on May 20
No sense in pause to hostilities at all for Russia, Medvedchuk argues
The politician recalled that Russia had alreadey withdrawn troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022, but no peace ensued
The Netherlands, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
EU court blames von der Leyen for hiding information on COVID-19 vaccines
While the court decision does not define the scope of von der Leyen’s responsibility or impose any disciplinary or penal measures against her, it may trigger new cases against the Commission chief with more serious accusations
Press review: Russia, Ukraine mull peace as US, China slash tariffs amid tensions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 13th
EU to sanction select banks, curb Russian uranium imports — Bild
Acording to the repor, Europe may fully reject gas supplies from Russia and tighten restrictions on prices for its oil
Russian delegation to discuss political, technical issues at Istanbul talks — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov did not answer whether he himself is part of the Russian delegation
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
At this time, Russia and Malaysia have concluded 20 cooperation agreements
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
Europe dreams of dividing Russia into parts using Ukraine — Republika Srpska leader
Europe also wants to seize the country’s energy and mineral resources, Milorad Dodik emphasized
