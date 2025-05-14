Nothing strange about US authorities’ desire to build relations with Syria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The US leadership’s desire to build relations with the new Syrian authorities is only natural, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is the current Syrian leadership," Peskov told journalists commenting on US President Donald Trump’s meeting earlier in the day with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Washington’s pledge to lift sanctions on Damascus.

"As you know, we are building relations with them, and the Americans are doing the same, so this is quite natural. On the whole, it is definitely necessary to build relations so that the Syrian people can finally attain long-awaited peace, stability, and predictability, and to ensure that Syria remains a unified state," he said.

US President Trump said earlier speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh that the US administration would put an end to sanctions on Syria to give the Arab republic a chance at peace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on her X social network account earlier in the day that during a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, US leader Donald Trump called on the Syrian authorities to normalize relations with Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords and to prevent the resurgence of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia).