Russia to receive many foreign guests soon — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia will receive many foreign guests in the near future, including at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said, answering a question from TASS.

"In the nearest future we will host many guests, including at the St. Petersburg forum," the presidential aide announced.

This year's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place from June 18 to 21. In late April, the organizers announced that representatives from more than 92 countries and territories had confirmed their participation in the event - a 5% increase compared to last year.

The forum will host 15 bilateral business dialogues with partners from Armenia, Africa, Bahrain, Vietnam, the EU, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Latin America, Moldova, Mongolia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, the EAEU and ASEAN. These discussions will focus on trade and economic cooperation, as well as pressing global challenges.