Lavrov says release of МН17 verdict sought to overshadow Malaysian PM’s trip to Russia

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes that the publication of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council's ruling blaming Moscow for the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was timed to cast a shadow on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to Russia.

"It is clear to everyone that it was done on purpose to try to overshadow the visit. It didn’t succeed," he told reporters. "Our Malaysian friends understand perfectly well what this is about. Throughout all these years we have been in very close contact with them. They see that those who took up this investigation were doing it unscrupulously."

There are "plenty of facts" that show the investigation was dubious, according to Lavrov.

"To begin with, the Ukrainians never gave data from their radars, unlike us. The Americans never gave data from their satellites, but the judges in The Hague put it on record that ‘the Americans told us, citing their satellite data, that Russia did it. We believe them.’ Well, this is not the way to practice law!" the minister said.

According to the Dutch cabinet, the ICAO Council voted to find Russia responsible for the plane’s crash and ruled the country had violated the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944.