Malaysian PM adds big value to relations with Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is making a serious personal contribution to Russian-Malaysian relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting between the two in the Kremlin.

"The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim, makes a significant personal contribution to the promotion of the equitable Russian-Malaysian partnership, first and foremost in its economic dimension," Putin said.

Ibrahim participated in the Eastern Economic Forum last year, where he was the guest of honor.

"Tomorrow he will travel to Tatarstan, where he will take part in the Kazan Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World," Putin said.

Putin praised regular contacts between Russia and Malaysia at various levels - parliaments, regions, the Foreign Ministry, other ministries, and Security Councils.