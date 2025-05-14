Russia sees prospects for gas and peaceful nuclear energy projects with Malaysia — Putin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia sees prospects for implementing joint gas and peaceful nuclear energy projects with Malaysia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a joint statement following talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"The key area of bilateral cooperation is energy. The Malaysian oil and gas concern Petronas is a shareholder in Rosneft, and Gazprom is developing partnerships with this company. Our country supplies significant volumes of oil products and coal to the Malaysian market. We see prospects for implementing joint gas and peaceful nuclear energy projects," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that the entire spectrum of current issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as pressing topics on the international agenda, were discussed during the talks.

"As a result, we outlined specific plans to strengthen Russian-Malaysian cooperation in the future. Priority attention, naturally, was given to the further development of trade and investment cooperation. By the end of 2024, trade turnover between Russia and Malaysia exceeded $3.2 billion. The intergovernmental economic commission is working consistently. It was agreed that its next meeting will be held in Malaysia in autumn," the Russian President said.

Putin recalled that a plant for the production of synthetic rubbers, built with the participation of the Russian specialists, is successfully operating in Malaysia.

"Under long-term contracts, imports of potash and nitrogen fertilizers from Russia for the needs of Malaysian agriculture have been established," the head of state noted.

"Reciprocal deliveries of Russian grain and Malaysian food products are growing. Russian producers are interested in increasing exports to Malaysia of high-quality meat and dairy products, including those that meet the Islamic halal standard," he added.