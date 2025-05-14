Kremlin doesn’t say whether Putin plans to meet with Brazil’s president

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said members of the public will be informed if Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday.

"We will let you know," he told reporters when asked whether the leaders will meet.

Earlier, Lula da Silva said at a news conference in Beijing that he planned to return to Moscow after wrapping up his visit to China so he could speak to Putin about the upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey.

On May 11, Putin offered Kiev to resume, without preliminary conditions, the direct Russia-Ukraine talks that had been suspended in 2022. On May 15, a Russian delegation will be waiting for Kiev's representatives in Istanbul, Turkey. Vladimir Zelensky expressed his desire to arrive in Istanbul himself and, with the support of EU countries, started to make demands about the makeup of the Russian delegation.