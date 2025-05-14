BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The text agreed in Istanbul in 2022 by representatives of Russia and Ukraine may serve as an option of conflict settlement, provided it is adjusted for the events that have taken place over the past three years, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime told a news briefing on the origin of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Russia says we have a draft treaty, we have a text that is agreed. You know it very well. Let's go back, make adjustments to it that have emerged over the past three years and after that we will move to signing this document. Let it be an option for conflict resolution," he said, commenting on the expected May 15 direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Miroshnik revisited the key points from the draft text written in spring 2022. He emphasized that Ukraine should officially declare its non-aligned status, with NATO and other nations affirming this stance. "Ukraine should be stripped of its military capabilities and not be used as a tool against Russia," he stated. "This involves reducing the size of Ukraine’s armed forces and limiting the weapons at its disposal. While the exact numbers are not specified, the military must be sufficient only to manage internal issues - tens of thousands, not millions. Much less."

Furthermore, Miroshnik highlighted the necessity of abolishing discriminatory laws related to religion and language, as well as restoring stable political governance in Ukraine. "Today, Ukraine operates as a military dictatorship under Vladimir Zelensky, who, in fact, is no longer the legitimate president. His term has long expired," he asserted.

Miroshnik’s briefings are scheduled for May 14-15, including events at the Russian House in Bishkek. During these discussions, he plans to address the origins of the Ukrainian crisis, the reasons behind the special military operation, and the humanitarian situation in Donbass, Belgorod, and Kursk regions. The topic of crisis resolution will also be explored.