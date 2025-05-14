Kremlin aide Ushakov has no comments on Trump, Zelensky’s possible visit to Istanbul

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov refused to comment on numerous statements and rumors regarding a possible appearance of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky at negotiations in Istanbul.

"There are so many [various statements]. It is not just the US president’s statements right now that are drawing attention. I think there are so many statements right now," Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in response to a question about recent reports regarding Trump's willingness to travel somewhere to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There are simply too many statements. We need to see how the situation unfolds. We know that Trump is in the Middle East. And he is engaged in important business," Ushakov specified, having added that "someone does and someone does not" take into account Zelensky’s statements.