Dates of Putin’s visit to Iran yet to be agreed upon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Iran, but the dates of the trip have not yet been agreed upon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"President Putin has an invitation to pay an official or working visit to Iran. No dates have yet been finalized," Peskov said at a news briefing.

He stressed that the Kremlin "greatly values partnership relations" with Iran and their development in all spheres.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced earlier that Tehran and Moscow were working toward organizing a visit by Russian President Putin to Iran.

Putin paid his most recent visit to Iran in July 2022, when he attended the 7th Astana format meeting in Tehran. In all, Putin has made five visits to Iran.