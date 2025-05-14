Russian investigators report 24 civilian deaths in Kursk Region’s village

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Employees of Russia's Investigative Committee have documented 24 instances of the Ukrainian military killing civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk Region, the committee's Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"So far, we have established 24 cases of killing civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in total," she said.

According to her, during inspections of residential areas in Russkoye Porechnoye and the settlement of Mirny in the Kursk Region’s Sudzhansky District, body parts of two civilians were discovered.

The investigation concluded that no later than January 2025, servicemen of the Ukrainian armed formations, who had illegally entered Russian territory, tortured and abused a resident of Russkoye Porechnoye and a resident of Mirny before killing them. In addition, the bodies bore gunshot wounds.

"The Main Military Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has opened and is investigating criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist attack). Representatives of Ukrainian armed formations involved in these crimes are being identified," Petrenko stated.