Kremlin will announce contacts between Putin, Lula da Silva as they are agreed

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin will tell journalists about any potential contacts between the Presidents of Russia and Brazil, Vladimir Putin and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, should such engagements be agreed upon, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

Earlier, Lula da Silva, speaking at a press conference in Beijing, expressed a desire to speak with Putin regarding the upcoming Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul.

"At the moment, I cannot say anything on this matter," Peskov replied when asked whether such a conversation is expected. "If contacts are agreed upon in any form, we will inform you immediately," he added.

In the early hours of May 11, President Vladimir Putin, speaking to journalists, extended a proposal to Kiev to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiation suspended since 2022 without any preconditions. On May 15, a Russian delegation will be awaiting representatives from Kiev in Turkey.

Vladimir Zelensky expressed his intention to personally travel to Turkey and, with the backing of European Union countries, began putting forward demands regarding the composition of the Russian delegation.