State Duma ratifies agreement with Laos on military cooperation

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The State Duma has ratified a bilateral agreement between the Russian government and the government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic concerning military cooperation.

The Russian government submitted the document to the Duma in April, and it was signed in Moscow on August 13, 2024. According to the explanatory note, ratification of this agreement will enhance and deepen military cooperation between Russia and Laos. It provides a solid legal framework to define the objectives, principles, and modalities of their bilateral military engagements, while also safeguarding the interests of Russian citizens involved in activities under this agreement.

The pact stipulates that any military information exchanged between the parties must not be used to harm the other. Additionally, the entry of representatives from one party into military facilities or enterprises within the military-industrial complex of the other shall be conducted in accordance with the receiving party’s legislation, unless otherwise specified by international treaties to which both countries are parties.