Russia, US, EU countries to work for strategic security — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and European nuclear states have yet to make significant efforts to establish a comprehensive strategic security framework, according to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Overall, considerable work remains to be done - principally by Russia, the United States, and European nuclear powers - to create a robust strategic security architecture in Europe," Peskov stated. He was responding to questions from the media regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about the possibility of deploying French nuclear-armed aircraft in other European nations.

Earlier, Macron expressed his readiness to discuss initiatives for deploying French aircraft equipped with nuclear weapons across EU countries. He clarified that such discussions would be contingent upon three conditions: France would not bear the cost of others’ security, the deployment would not compromise France’s national security, and ultimately, the French president would retain final authority over any decisions.