Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 130 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, May 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 130 munitions and 99 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, injuring 16 people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Shamino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Voznesenovka, Korovino, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka and the farmstead Maryino came under three bombardments by four munitions and attacks by 43 drones, of which 31 were shot down and suppressed. Fifteen people were injured in the district yesterday," the governor said.

In the town of Shebekino, four residents sustained wounds. An 18-year-old young man was hospitalized while the others were sent home for outpatient treatment. The Ukrainian attacks damaged an apartment building, a social facility and a commercial site and six cars in the town. Another four civilians, of whom three were ambulance personnel, were wounded in the settlement of Shamino. All of them will undergo medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The Ukrainian attacks also damaged three private homes, a garage, an ambulance and a fire truck, he specified.

Six people, including four fighters of the Orlan unit, were wounded in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. Five people remain in the hospital with light and moderate wounds. A man was also wounded in the village of Voznesenovka. The wounded man received medical assistance at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. He decided to continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis, the governor said.

In the village of Bogun-Gorodok in the Borisovsky district, a man was wounded after a Ukrainian FPV drone struck a truck. The man was taken to the regional clinical hospital in extremely severe condition, he said.