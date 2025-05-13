Putin says major foreign companies ask him directly if they can come back to Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that major foreign companies have come to him personally with requests to return to the Russian market.

"Big businesses come to me too - they want to return," the Russian leader noted at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

Putin stressed that foreign countries "foolishly banned their companies" from operating in Russia, and now they will face a lot of hurdles if they want to come back.

"Someone entered the market, filled a niche - that's it. Then you can't kick them out, no matter what you do - you can't get in," the head of state concluded.