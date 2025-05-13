Russia-US bilateral talks in pipeline, date yet to be agreed on — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are planning to hold a new round of talks, but no date has been set yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It is planned but no concrete date has been agreed upon yet. We will decide on the optimal timing for this round depending on how the existing agreements with the Americans are implemented," he told journalists.

The first round of Russian-US consultations was held in Istanbul on February 27. A second round was held on April 10, also in Istanbul.