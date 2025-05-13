Putin orders 10% of foreign animation box office to be used to finance Russian projects

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, in coordination with the Federal Fund for Social and Economic Support of National Cinematography, to develop a mechanism for allocating 10% of the revenue generated from the distribution of foreign animated films toward the funding of Russian animation projects. The list of presidential directives following a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art was published on the Kremlin’s official website.

"The Government of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the Federal Fund for Social and Economic Support of Domestic Cinematography, shall develop mechanisms to ensure that 10% of the revenue generated from the distribution of foreign animated films is transferred to the Federal Fund for the subsequent targeted financing of Russian animated films," the document said.

In addition, the president instructed the development of mechanisms to ensure that 20% of all state-provided cinematography support funds are directed toward financing Russian animated films.