Russian diplomat sees NATO exercise in Lithuania as directed against Russia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. NATO’S Thunder Fortress 2025 exercise in Lithuania is directed against Russia, but Moscow is working to make sure these efforts to project force are futile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

Asked who the exercise was directed against, he replied, "Against us."

"Measures are already being taken. They have been announced: Two military districts are being re-established and a tank corps is being formed in Karelia. Other measures will be taken as we deem necessary in order to negate all these attempts to project force in the direction of Russia," the diplomat stated.