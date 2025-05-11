Putin discusses with Erdogan his initiative to resume talks with Kiev

\MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed in detail with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan his initiative on the resumption of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, the Kremlin press service reported after a telephone conversation.

"The sides discussed in detail the initiative of the Russian president on the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, which are proposed to be held in Istanbul from May 15," the statement said.

According to the Kremlin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fully supported his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's initiative to resume direct talks between Moscow and Kiev and promised to provide a venue in Istanbul and render all possible assistance.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan fully supported this Russian proposal, emphasizing the readiness to provide a platform in Istanbul. The Turkish side will provide all possible assistance in organizing and holding negotiations aimed at achieving sustainable peace," the statement said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early morning hours of May 11, the Russian head of state proposed to the Kiev authorities to resume direct talks without preconditions. It is proposed to start the dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.