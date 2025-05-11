Serious negotiations needed for lasting peace in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. A lasting peace in Ukraine can be achieved only as a result of serious negotiations, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"A durable peace can be reached only through serious negotiations. And the United States is now showing readiness for these serious negotiations," he said, when asked whether the Kremlin was expecting to achieve a long-term peace in Ukraine through the proposed negotiations in Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.