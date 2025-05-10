Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held discussions with Major-General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of the General Staff of Nigeria's Armed Forces.

Commenting on the meeting, Belousov stated, "We regard Nigeria as a promising partner on the African continent." He underscored Russia’s support for Nigeria’s efforts to enhance its national armed forces, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and regional security.

The minister further noted, "We appreciate your constructive approach to cooperation with Russia in military and military-technical fields," highlighting the mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa said that Nigeria cherishes its friendship with Russia, appreciating all assistance, which is often critical for many countries.

During the talks, the sides discussed the most pressing issues of interaction between the defense ministries.